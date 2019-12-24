Security stand-down ordered at Navy, USMC bases

(Tribune Media Wire/CNN Newsource) – The US Naval Academy and US Military Academy at West Point said Friday that the hand gesture some cadets and midshipmen were seen making on camera was part of a game known as the “circle game” and not a white supremacist symbol.

The circle game is commonly played when a person forms an “OK” with their hand below their waist to trick a second person into looking at it. If the second person is caught looking at the hand gesture, that person is then punched by the person who made the gesture.