Following three recent incidents on military bases that resulted in the deaths of six service-members, the navy and marine Corps must complete reviews of the security measures that protect troops and their families.
According to military.com, the acting Navy Secretary ordered top Navy and Marine Corps leaders to conduct a “security stand-down” to identify ways to improve safety on “all” military bases.. They have until January 10th to finish the reviews.
The order follows three incidents, including two shootings, at three naval facilities: in Pensacola, Virginia and Hawaii that left four sailors and two Defense Department employees dead.
The deadly incidents, particularly the shooting at NAS Pensacola have reignited the debate on whether troops should be permitted to carry weapons on base.
The Pensacola shooter, a Saudi officer in flight training, was shot and killed by responding Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies.
The Pensacola attack has also raised questions about how the government screens international troops who train on U.S. Military bases.
Security stand-down ordered at Navy, USMC bases
