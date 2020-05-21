Naval Air Station Corpus Christi locked down following active shooter situation

CHICAGO (WGN) — What does Chicago look like from the cockpit of a Blue Angels jet? A pilot is sharing video from his view of Tuesday's flyover for Chicago coronavirus frontline workers.

Taken by slot pilot U.S Navy Lt. Cmdr. James Cox, the video shows his jet in formation with others as they soared over the city. The video was prepared by Mass Communication Spc. 2nd Class Cody Hendrix.