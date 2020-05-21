Naval Air Station Corpus Christi locked down following active shooter situation

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — According to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi’s Facebook page, the base is under a lockdown following an active shooter situation. The shooting began just after 6 am. The shooter has been neutralized. All gates remain closed as officers investigate.
