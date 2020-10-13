Missing, AWOL Fort Hood Soldier Located, Arrested in Louisiana

An Fort Hood soldier believed to be AWOL has been located.

Pfc. Edward Casteel was arrested in Lincoln Parish in Louisiana for Speeding and Driving with a Suspended license and is currently in custody of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Casteel’s arrest affidavit says he was going 92 miles per hour on I-20 in a red Chevy Cobalt when deputies tried to pull him over and he refused.

Deputies say they finally got him stopped by boxing him in with the help of a Ruston Police officer. When asked why he refused to stop, deputies say Casteel would not give them a consistent answer.

According to Fort Hood, Pfc. Edward Casteel had been missing since October 7th. He was seen leaving Fort Hood by himself just after midnight, and did not report for duty later that morning.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

