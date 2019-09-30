Military appreciation day honors active duty, vets this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Veterans Day is still over a month away. But for many, appreciation of our military is a year-round effort. And this Saturday at Cordova Mall in Pensacola there will be a day to celebrate all who have served. The group Military Appreciation says that everyone is welcome.

According to their posts on social media “there will be discounts & special deals, contests & giveaways, entertainment, kids area, vendors, and military non-profits/service organizations. ”



For more information about the event or if your company is interested in being a Sponsor, please call 251-382-6004 or 850-530-9907. www.militaryappreciation.us