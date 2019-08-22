SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Midway firefighter has been arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash in 2018.



Florida Highway Patrol says Cale Secondine, 26, was involved in a fatal crash on State Road 399 (Navarre Beach Causeway) on August 19, 2018. FHP conducted a thorough investigation and found enough evidence to arrest Secondine.

Authorities say Secondine turned himself in at 9:35 Thursday morning. He was released on $50,000 bail nearly two hours later. Secondine has been placed on administrative leave from the Midway Fire District.