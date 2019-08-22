Midway firefighter arrested for leaving the scene of deadly accident

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Midway firefighter has been arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash in 2018.

Florida Highway Patrol says Cale Secondine, 26, was involved in a fatal crash on State Road 399 (Navarre Beach Causeway) on August 19, 2018. FHP conducted a thorough investigation and found enough evidence to arrest Secondine.

Authorities say Secondine turned himself in at 9:35 Thursday morning. He was released on $50,000 bail nearly two hours later. Secondine has been placed on administrative leave from the Midway Fire District.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar