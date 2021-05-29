Midshipman who had faced expulsion for tweets graduates, will be assigned to NAS Pensacola

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A midshipman who had faced expulsion over social media posts critical of racial-justice protests has graduated from the Naval Academy and been commissioned as an ensign.

Chase Standage graduated Friday in Annapolis. The Capital reports that Standage, will be assigned to Pensacola, Florida for flight training.

The academy imposed disciplinary measures against Standage after a string of tweets last year, including one in which he said Breonna Taylor received “justice” on the day police in Louisville, Kentucky, killed the Black woman during a drug raid.

The academy’s superintendent recommended his expulsion, and Standage sued in federal court to block his dismissal. A judge dismissed the lawsuit as premature because Standage hadn’t actually been expelled.