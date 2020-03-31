JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The highest court in the state sent Tiffany Reichard’s case back for trial.
The Michigan Supreme Court’s unanimous opinion agreed with the defense that duress can be used as a defense to murder in any form.
The trial court granted the defendant’s pretrial motion to raise duress as a defense to murder. The appeals court said she could not and now the Michigan Supreme Court agreed.
She is awaiting trial in Jackson County for open murder. The prosecution alleges that the defendant assisted her boyfriend in an armed robbery and abetting her boyfriend who fatally stabbed Matt Cramton.
Michael Beatty, Reichard’s boyfriend, was sentenced to life in prison for killing Matthew Cramton in 2017.
Michigan Supreme Court allows “duress defense” for a woman whose boyfriend stabbed victim 91 times
