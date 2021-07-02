Michigan sex offender sentenced to 35 years for enticing 9-year-old Okaloosa County girl to produce child pornography

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A sex offender from Michigan was sentenced in federal court Friday for enticing a 9-year-old girl from Okaloosa County to produce child pornography and transferring obscene matter to the child.

Frank Leon Stapleton, 45, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

In June 2019, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding communications of a sexual nature between an unknown individual and a 9-year old girl via the internet. Deputies observed text communications on the child’s cellphone, wherein the individual enticed the child to produce child pornography of herself then directed that explicit images and videos be sent to him. The individual also transmitted images and videos of adults engaged in sex acts to the child.

Through collaborative efforts, deputies and agents with Homeland Security Investigations identified the individual as Frank Leon Stapleton, a previously convicted sex offender who was at the time on supervised release as a result of a prior federal conviction involving his possession of child pornography in Michigan.

“There is no greater charge than the protection of our children,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “Acts of such depravity, committed by a previously convicted sex offender while under court-ordered supervision, highlight the danger to our most vulnerable. We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

“This child predator was brought to justice via a collaborative effort between HSI Pensacola, HSI Detroit, and our partners with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, highlighting the important work of the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” said HSI Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips.