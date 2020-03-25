Michigan officials receive allegations of doctors inappropriately prescribing drugs during COVID-19 outbreak

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials have received multiple allegations of Michigan physicians prescribing drugs without a legitimate medical purpose.



The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs reminded prescribers and dispensers to not prescribe hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine to themselves, family, friends, as well as coworkers without a legitimate medical purpose.



A joint letter from LARA Bureau of Professional Licensing Director Deb Gagliardi and Enforcement Division Director Forrest Pasanski says the intent to stockpile the drug may create a shortage for patients with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or other ailments where chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are proven treatments. These are not drugs that have been proven scientifically or medically to treat COVID-19.



The letter goes on to say reports of this conduct will be evaluated and may be further investigated for administrative action. Prescribing any kind of prescription must also be associated with medical documentation showing proof of the medical necessity and medical condition for which the patient is being treated.



Michigan pharmacists may see an increased volume of prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine and should take special care to evaluate the prescriptions’ legitimacy.



Licensed health professionals are required to report inappropriate prescribing practices.