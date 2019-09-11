Michigan murder suspect captured in Monroe County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan was taken into custody in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted U.S. Marshals in raiding a home on Robinson Ridge Road where they took Jaylan Jayquan Doxie into custody. Doxie was wanted for a murder in Genesee County, Michigan. He is charged with murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with intent to murder.

Doxie is being held in the Monroe County Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Michigan.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories