Michigan murder suspect captured in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan was taken into custody in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted U.S. Marshals in raiding a home on Robinson Ridge Road where they took Jaylan Jayquan Doxie into custody. Doxie was wanted for a murder in Genesee County, Michigan. He is charged with murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with intent to murder.

Doxie is being held in the Monroe County Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Michigan.