Michigan marijuana shops to remain open during coronavirus stay-at-home order

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Mobile County Commission adopted an amended Infectious Disease/Pandemic Policy in its meeting on Monday, March 23, and declared the county to be at Level II. The declaration was effective at 10:00 am March 23, 2020.

Level II means the infectious disease has escalated as a contagion. The number of cases has increased statewide, and the governor has declared a state health emergency.