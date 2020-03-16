Michigan closing bars, gyms, stopping restaurant dine-in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be ordering bars and slew of other businesses to close and restaurants to stop dine-in service in Michigan Monday.

The governor said Executive Order 2020-9 will be in place starting at 3 p.m. Monday, March 16 until 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 30.

The following public places will be closed:

Under the order, takeout, delivery, drive-thru and drive-up services will still be allowed. Restaurants may have five people inside at a time to pick up carryout orders, so long as customers stay six feet apart from each other.

“Social distancing is the most important thing that we can do to avoid community spread of this disease. Every one of us has a responsibility to take our part, this is critical as we have seen the cases continue to grow,” Whitmer told News 8 in a Skype interview Monday morning.

The order doesn’t apply to the following locations: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, juvenile justice facilities, providers of medical equipment and supplies, warehouse and distribution centers and industrial and manufacturing facilities.

“I’m cognizant that this will come with some hardship to businesses and employees across our state, just like the school closure, temporarily, is going to create a lot of hardship for parents who are working and need to make arrangements or kids who need to access food,” Whitmer said.

Monday marks the first day all Michigan’s public and private schools are closed for three weeks to combat the spread of a rising number of coronavirus cases. Whitmer announced the K-12 closures last week.

“Every one of these decisions I take very seriously, they weigh on me heavily. I know this impacts our economy, but the worst thing we can do is not be aggressive now and watch this last longer and hurt more people,” Whitmer said Monday.

Michigan joins a growing number of states — including Connecticut, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Washington — where bars and restaurants were ordered to close.

As of Sunday, state officials announced there were a total of 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan and there are about 115 COVID-19 tests given out each day.

“We know there is community spread in Michigan. We need more tests. We need more capability to get those tests done. I’m trying to implore the federal government to step up their efforts,” Whitmer said Monday.

The state has advised people to follow common-sense practices for slowing the spread of the illness, primarily washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands. Health officials also stressed you should stay home when you’re sick. When in public, you should avoid shaking hands or standing too close to others.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you’ve been exposed to coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, you may not want to go directly to the emergency room so as to limit the spread of the illness. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit before going in.