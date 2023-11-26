MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A portion of Michigan Avenue will be closed for railroad improvements, according to the City of Mobile.

Beginning Monday morning, Nov. 27, Michigan Avenue will be closed at the railroad tracks south of Virginia Street, according to a city news release.

Map of Michigan Avenue near Virginia Street in Mobile. (Courtesy of the City of Mobile)

Mississippi Export Railroad expects the work to take seven to 10 days to complete.

The detour route will be Duval Street to Houston Street to Virginia Avenue, according to the city.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Scout builds and donates 10 dog beds to animal shelter