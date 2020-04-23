Miami police release photos of former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s hotel incident

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Photos released by the Miami Beach Police Department show stained and rumpled sheets and pills on the floor in a hotel room where officers found former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum drunk and with two other men last month.
But the photos and officer-cam video released this week shed no further light on what Gillum was doing there. Fire rescue crews were called to the Miami Beach hotel regarding a suspected drug overdose.
Gillum said last month that he was in Miami Beach for a wedding and did not use illegal drugs. After last month’s encounter, Gillum said he was entering rehab.
