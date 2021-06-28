MFRD starts campaign to install free smoke alarms in Mobile homes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Locally, we, unfortunately, see fire-related deaths and injuries in homes each year. In an effort to help prevent these tragedies, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, along with the American Red Cross and the Alabama Fire College, is launching a “Fire Alarm Blitz” campaign.

Nationally, three out of five home fire deaths are in homes with no smoke alarms and a fire injury is reported every forty minutes. Smoke alarms give an early warning of a fire that could provide extra time for people to get to safety. This extra time could save their lives.

“We are going to do the best that we can to help our citizens save their lives and save their family’s lives before we arrive on scene,” says Steven Millhouse, Public Information Officer for Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. Millhouse goes on to say that any life lost due to a fire, is one life too many. MFRD and their partners are going to canvas neighborhoods through the summer to install up to two free smoke alarms to any home that needs it in Mobile. This campaign will continue for the foreseeable future as long as they have the available resources and staffing.

“Our job is fire safety. Our job is property safety…..life safety. So if we can do the best we can before an incident occurs to help prevent the loss of life or injury because of a fire, then that’s what we are going to do. That’s what we are hoping to do with this campaign,” Millhouse explains.

To register to get smoke alarms installed at your house for free, head to https://www.cityofmobile.org/fire/.