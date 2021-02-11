Smoke alarm saves Mobile man’s life after fire breaks out in his Gibson St. home

UPDATE (9:24 p.m. 2/11/21): Mobile Fire-Rescue says a smoke alarm saved a man life tonight when a fire broke out on his home on Gibson Street.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to Gibson Street at about 8:09 p.m. and saw flames and thick, black smoke. Neighbors told firefighters the homeowner was possibly inside.

Search and rescue teams swept through the home, room-to-room, discovering no one trapped inside. The homeowner was discovered outside of the house in a safe location. He told firefighters he was awakened by blaring smoke alarms to discover the home was on fire. He successfully escaped without injury.

All sources of fire were discovered and successfully extinguished. The home was ventilated of toxic gases and smoke. There were no reported injuries from the scene.

Cause of Origin Investigators continue to sweep through the structure in an effort to determine the cause of the incident.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a home at Leslie Avenue and Gibson Street.

When firefighters arrived a little after 8 p.m. Thursday. Heavy smoke and flames were visible.

