ELMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A memorial service is set for the Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 who died after sniffing a narcotic during a contraband operation.



The service for K-9 Jake is set for Tuesday, July 30th at 11 a.m. at the ADOC Staton Complex in Elmore.

K-9 Jake participated in a raid at the ADOC Staton Complex on July 18th and died two days later after sniffing the drug.

The memorial service is open to the media.