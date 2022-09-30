MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Runners in Mobile are getting together to honor Victor Birch, a locally known runner who was killed in a car crash on Rangeline Road Sunday.

Birch’s friends and fellow running partners are organizing a memorial run to celebrate his life and remember the impact he made on this community.

Birch was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle while he was driving down Rangeline Road and Theodore Industrial Parkway Sunday morning. He died on the scene.

As a leader of the Blue Bell Bombers running team and the Port City Pacers, many considered running as Birch’s happy place.

This Sunday, runners across Mobile will meet in the parking lot of Cintas Uniforms on Commerce Boulevard at 7 a.m. to participate in a run in memory of the 61-year-old.

The owner of Run-N-Tri Company, Aaron Freesmeier, has known Birch for nearly 11 years. He says Birch taught runners how to take their sport seriously while also having fun and supporting one another.

“He was like that mentor, that guru that helped encourage you to be better not only in running but life too as a better person,” said Freesmeier. “He was a great one.”

Freesmeier says he organized this run to give Birch his final victory lap and bring people who knew and loved him together.

“We wanted to come together as a community and show support for someone who did his best to support us individually, no matter if you met him once or you did become a friend to him,” said Freesmeier.

So far, over a hundred people plan to attend the run, according to the event’s Facebook page.