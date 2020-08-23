MEMA gives update on Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Greg Michel gave an update on Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura as the storms approach the Gulf Coast.

Marco is expected to make landfall in the New Orleans area Monday evening. Mississippi is expected to receive wind, rain and storm surges from Marco. The storm surge is expected to affect Hancock and Harrison counties.

According to Michel, MEMA is currently looking at making some mandatory evacuations in and around the areas of the City of Waveland. A voluntary evacuation has been issued for low-lying areas of Hancock County.

Click here to see a list of storm shelters that are expected to open on Sunday.

Laura is currently a tropical storm, but it’s expected to strengthen into a hurricane once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, the storm does not pose a major threat to Mississippi, but the storm could change track once as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico.

Michel encouraged Mississippians to check their evacuation routes and make sure they have their emergency kits ready. He also recommended people, who decide to evacuate, to take PPE with them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

