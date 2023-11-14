PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Singer, songwriter and guitarist Melissa Etheridge will bring her “I’m Not Broken Tour” to the Saenger Theatre in 2024.

The Grammy Award-winning singer will perform on April 16, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., in a Saenger Theatre and Six Strings Southern Productions concert.

Starting at $59, plus applicable service charge, tickets will be available beginning Friday, Nov. 17, at the Saenger Theatre box office and Ticketmaster.com.

Etheridge has been a chart-topping performer for more than two decades, renowned for her confessional lyrics and distinctive raspy vocals.

In 1988, Etheridge burst onto the American rock scene with her self-titled debut album, earning critical acclaim and securing a spot on the 1989 Grammy Awards show.

Over the years, she performed memorable originals like “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs,” and the Grammy-winning “Ain’t It Heavy” in 1992.

Etheridge reached a career high with her fourth album, “Yes, I Am” (1993), featuring hits “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.” The latter earned her a second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance.

For those seeking an enhanced experience, special VIP packages and photo opportunities will be available.

