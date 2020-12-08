Mel Showers receives prestigious Emmy GOLD Circle Award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mel Showers continues to receive accolades after retiring from the WKRG News 5 anchor desk in 2019.

The Board of Governors of the Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unanimously voted to honor Showers with the GOLD Circle. The recognition will occur virtually On December 12 during the 44th Annual Suncoast Region Emmy Awards Presentation. The GOLD Circle recognizes television broadcasters who have worked with distinction for a minimum of five decades. To date, only nine people have received the honor.

“I am extremely honored. I never imagined an honor such as this being bestowed on me. I thank God, but I am also disappointed that my wife, my mother and father, my daughter, April and other relatives who have gone on are not here to share this moment with me,” Showers said.

The Mobile native began working at WKRG in 1969 and retired in 2019 after an illustrious career in the Mobile-Pensacola television market.

“Again, I want to thank the viewers of area for their support for all these years,” Showers said.

WKRG News 5 viewers can watch the Emmy Awards where he will be recognized. For more information, go to suncoastchapter.org.

