Megan Betts remembered as ‘loving, intelligent, and bright;’ private service planned

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of Dayton shooting victim Megan Betts is planning a private funeral service

Megan Betts was shot and killed in Dayton’s Oregon District along with eight other victims the morning of August 4. Megan’s brother, Conner Betts was identified as the gunman.

An obituary posted on the website of the Conner & Koch Funeral Home describes Megan as a “loving, intelligent, and bright young woman.”

Megan Betts worked at the Bed Bath and Beyond store in Centerville and was set to graduate from Wright State University with a bachelor’s degree in earth science. Megan hoped to work for NASA, exploring the viability of life on other planets.

She loved to write, and was marvelous in all forms including poetry, short stories, and her famous to-do lists. Megan twice received a scholarship to the Antioch Young Writer’s Workshop where she met many incredible young writers like herself. She was enormously creative; she sewed, made spectacular cards, painted and loved doing anything crafty. Megan would see something she liked and could always figure out a way to make it herself. She was so happy making personalized gifts for her family, especially her mom, and friends. She began planning and making gifts for Christmas in August while she and her mom listened to Christmas music. Conner & Koch Funeral Home

Megan was also described as a ‘loving, caring and supportive friend.’

A private funeral service at an undisclosed time and place is planned for Megan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Glen Helen Nature Preserve in Yellow Springs, Ohio.