ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A meeting will be held Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in Robertsdale to address the growing homeless population in Baldwin County and the need for shelter.

Up to 80 people are expected to attend the meeting which will be held at the First Baptist Church of Robertsdale located on Highway 104.

We’re told the meeting will allow for feedback and ideas surrounding the homeless population and ways for the community to help and get involved.