Mediterranean Sandwich Company backs ‘The Blue’ with free food

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mediterranean Sandwich Company is showing its support for law enforcement officers by offering free meals on Thursday, July 8.

The company announced ‘Blue Thursday’ at all locations on it’s Facebook page this afternoon.

“I was talking with a friend of mine this morning about the challenges police officers face daily”, said Franchise Owner, Vlad Moldoveanu.

“As things are hard for us in the hospitality industry, we were feeling that it doesn’t even come close to the challenges they face. Can you imagine walking a mile in their shoes? We both agreed we should do something to show some appreciation.”

Mediterranean Sandwich Company has three locations in Mobile, and one in Daphne.

