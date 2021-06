LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) - On Sunday, we saw pop-up showers and storms in the morning that lasted through the evening. Some of those storms had gusty winds and the potential for some brief spin-up tornadoes. We got some viewer comments and photos of damage from George County, Mississippi.

First, was a video from Casey Passeau that was taken at 7:20 AM Sunday near the Rocky Creek community. With trees blocking the base of the cloud, it was hard to stay what the video was. It does appear to be a wall cloud which could have produced brief rotation, but again, it was hard to tell in the video.