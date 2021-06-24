Medical license permanently revoked for Birmingham doctor accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission has decided to permanently revoke the medical license of a Birmingham doctor accused of secretly spying on women without their consent.

Dr. Paul D. Roller was arrested last July and charged with two counts of aggravated criminal surveillance for allegedly observing or attempting to observe one or more women in their homes without their consent. His case has been bound over to a grand jury for further deliberation.

According to a press release sent out by the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners, Roller’s medical license was suspended shortly after his arrest.

“After an investigation, the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners charged Roller with ‘engaging in unprofessional conduct’ and ‘being unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients,'” the release stated. “Those charges were filed before the Medical Licensure Commission along with a petition for the immediate suspension of Roller’s medical license, which was granted. Roller’s medical license has remained suspended since the filing of the administrative charges.”

Last May, officers began investigating a case involving a “Peeping Tom” that was allegedly seen in the Edgewood community in Homewood. According to the Homewood Police Department, Roller was linked as a suspect following a report, two search warrants and evidence collected at the scene.

The commission stated that while Roller has denied the allegations, he has consented to the revocation and agreed to never seek reinstatement of his license to practice in Alabama.

A graduate of Duke University, Roller previously practiced at SeniorCare Geriatric Healthcare Services. He first came to Birmingham in 1994 for a fellowship in geriatric medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The case was prosecuted on behalf of the Board of Medical Examiners by Blake Henson and Hendon Coody.