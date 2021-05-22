Medal of Honor splash pad reopening delayed because of chlorine shortage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobilians will have to wait a little longer for the opening of the Medal of Honor splash pad.

The city of Mobile’s Parks and Recreation Department posted to Facebook Saturday afternoon, saying there’s a back order of chlorine. The post says the splash pad’s pumps have not been on since 2019, and as a result it’s taking longer than normal to balance the chemicals.

The city plans to have the splash pad open by the holiday weekend, but for anyone looking to cool off, there are also splash pads at Seals and McCant-Chavers parks!