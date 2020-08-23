MDOT urges marine traffic to shelter ahead of tropical storms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is urging any boats that need to shelter on the back bay or need to move inland via one of the opening bridges on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to do so as soon as possible. Boat owners are urged to get their craft to safety as quickly as possible.

MDOT will begin removing the gate arms on drawbridges up to 24 hours before a storm makes landfall.

Once the gate arms are removed, the bridges will be locked down and not raised again until after the storm passes. Because there are two systems expected within days of each other, the bridges may remain closed to marine traffic for multiple days.

The drawbridges on State Route 605, State Route 609 and Interstate 110 will all be locked down prior to storms making landfall.

