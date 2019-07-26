MCSO: Woman threatened to shoot general public, police officers on social media

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman is charged with making terrorist threats for making threats on social media.

Investigators say 22-year-old Jkayla Bailey posted on several social media platforms threatening to shoot the general public and police officers. They say she also posed with guns in several of her posts.

Deputies say she was arrested in her home and after obtaining a search warrant, they found the guns she posed with in the social media posts.

Bailey is charged with making terrorist threats.