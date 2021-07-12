MCSO special investigator presenting evening of True Crime at Iron Hand Brewery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sarah Cailean, special investigator with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division, is presenting an evening of True Crime this Saturday, July 17, at 7 p.m. at the Iron Hand Brewery on State Street.

Cailean is a former police officer and detective who is now an independent consultant for cold case homicides and disappearances, specializing in cases involving serial predators. She serves as a Crime Correspondent for HLN, contributes to numerous true crime podcasts, and produces documentaries about cases she is investigating. In addition to her current work with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Sarah hosts a series of true crime lecture events including this on which dives deep into the twisted lunatics who lived right here on the Gulf Coast.

Sarah Cailean

Cailean began her law enforcement career in 1998 as an agent for the National Park Service. In 2001 she transitioned to municipal/state level policing and trained at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. An alumna of Tiffin University, she studied both Criminal Justice Administration and Criminal Behavior with a specialization in serial sexual predators and serial killers. Her master’s thesis work involves the escalation of sociopathic predatory behavior and training patrol-level officers and small department detectives to recognize these behavior patterns more effectively.

During her decade as a commissioned police officer, she became certified as an instructor for both the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy and the National Ranger Training Institute (seasonal federal academy), teaching new officers and agents in areas that include Domestic Violence Response, Dynamic Building Searches, and Firearms Training. Sarah holds additional certification for advanced training in Urban Defensive Rifle Tactics, and Advanced Vehicle Crash Investigation.

While working at an Ohio Police Department, Sarah served as a key member of an Investigative Task Force with a focus on online sexual predators that target juveniles. Sarah lives in Philadelphia with her husband, kids and a house full of pets.