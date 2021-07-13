MCSO: Missing 12-year-old boy might be in the Chunchula area

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old boy who might be in the Chunchula area.

On July 11, Collin Strickland left his residence and has not returned. He was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, black jeans, and slide-on black shoes with white soles. The sheriff’s office says he was last seen in Wilmer, but he might be in the area of John Shinn Road in Chunchula.

Strickland is 5’5″ tall, 115 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.