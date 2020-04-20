MCSO: Man tries to meet 14-year-old girl for sex, offer her ‘gifts’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County man was arrested after deputies say he tried to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex and offer her an iPad and cigarettes as “gifts.”

On April 20, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Danny Joseph Ehrhard for one count traveling to meet a child to commit unlawful sex act, and one count of electronic solicitation of a child.

MCSO investigators said they were contacted by a family member of the victim, a 14-year-old girl. When MCSO investigators arrested Ehrhard, they found an iPad and cigarettes that he had brought as “gifts” for the girl.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and Ehrhard could face additional charges.

