UPDATE: Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms 23-year-old man shot off Zeigler Blvd.

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (8:57 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the “lower extremities” and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map, a shooting happened at the intersection of Lorena Drive and Anders Drive off Zeigler Boulevard.

There is a heavy police presence

News 5 is working on getting you more information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories