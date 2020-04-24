UPDATE: Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms 23-year-old man shot off Zeigler Blvd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (8:57 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the “lower extremities” and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map, a shooting happened at the intersection of Lorena Drive and Anders Drive off Zeigler Boulevard.

There is a heavy police presence

News 5 is working on getting you more information.

