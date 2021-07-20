MCSO: Corrections officer arrested, charged with promoting prison contraband

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A corrections officer at Mobile Metro Jail is charged with promoting prison contraband.

Corrections Officer Jimmie Rashawn Laffitte III was arrested by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, July 20, and booked into Metro Jail.

“This investigation is still ongoing and there could be additional arrest,” Warden Trey Oliver said in a press release. “This charge is taken very seriously and we will not tolerate this crime with any person that is employed with Mobile County Metro Jail”.

The sheriff’s office says Laffitte began his career as a corrections officer with Mobile County Metro Jail on Oct. 19, 2019.