MCSO: Child sex abuse suspect found trying to leave area with camping gear, guns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies say they arrested a Mobile man who they believe was trying to flee the area for a second time. 35-year-old James Pearman is charged with two counts of sodomy. He is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Investigators say they have been trying to arrest James Pearman for several weeks. They say Pearman fled the area when he realized deputies were looking for him. Investigators got word he was back in the area and went to his home Thursday night. Deputies say his wife was helping him pack his car with camping equipment, food, and firearms.

Investigators say more charges are possible for additional people in this case.