MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – MCSO announced the successful arrest of a Columbus woman and a New York man after investigators discovered both were working to deliver minors to New York with the intention to sexually abuse the children on New Year’s Day.

MCSO says on Dec. 15, the sheriff’s office Special Operation Unit initiated an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a child.

The investigation revealed that Chanda Smith, from Columbus, Georgia, solicited money from a male, who MCSO later identified as Craig Livingston, from Cortland, New York, for pictures or minors.

During the investigation, Both Smith and Livingston were communicating about the delivery of underage children to Cortland. MCSO says the delivery was supposed to happen on New Year’s Day, with intent to sexually assault the children.

Investigators were able to quickly obtained arrest warrants for Smith and Livingston.

On Dec. 21, MCSO arrested Livingston and contacted the Cortland Police Department.

Livingston is charged with the following:

Two counts of felony human trafficking for sexual servitude

Two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child

Two counts of felony use of a communication facility to commit a felony

Smith is charge with: