MCPSS to construct 5 new football stadium for local schools

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) approved a measure to construct 5 new football stadiums for high schools in the district.
According to MCPSS, the board unanimously voted to hire an architect to design 5 football stadiums on campus. They will be at BC rain, Davidson, Leflore, Vigor, and Williamson. Those schools previously did not have a stadium on their complexes.
Mckee and Associates have been selected for the project.
MCPSS says schools will be able to generate revenue from their stadiums instead of having to pay to rent a facility.
There is no definitive timeline for construction yet. MCPSS says they would like to have built by 2022 season.