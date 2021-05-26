MCPSS to construct 5 new football stadium for local schools

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) approved a measure to construct 5 new football stadiums for high schools in the district.

According to MCPSS, the board unanimously voted to hire an architect to design 5 football stadiums on campus. They will be at BC rain, Davidson, Leflore, Vigor, and Williamson. Those schools previously did not have a stadium on their complexes.

Mckee and Associates have been selected for the project.

MCPSS says schools will be able to generate revenue from their stadiums instead of having to pay to rent a facility.

There is no definitive timeline for construction yet. MCPSS says they would like to have built by 2022 season.