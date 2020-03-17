MCPSS Letter to employees says teachers are expected March 18 & 19 for planning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public Schools System (MCPSS) says students will be off of campuses starting Wednesday, March 17 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions made by the State of Alabama.

According to the Department of Education, schools are supposed to be out of action until April 6 2020. This move created an extended spring break holiday for a majority of school districts.

Rena Philips with MCPSS tells News 5 teachers are expected back March 17 & 18 to plan for lessons to be taught remotely following the April 6 set date.

Teachers will be alone with no students, working in their classrooms practicing s ocial distancing. MCPSS says they will not have staff-wide training and have sent guidelines to the necessary faculty.

“We do not know what is going to happen beyond A pril 6,” said Philips. “We hope to do this ahead of time to be proavtice .”

Teachers and faculty members with safety concerns are advised to contact your direct supervisor to work out a solution. Rena said these will be on a case-to-case basis.

Read the full email to employees from Superintendent Threadgill below.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FROM SUPERINTENDENT CHRESAL THREADGILL

MCPSS Employees,

I ask that each of you read this communication in its entirety.

On Wednesday and Thursday, ALL employees will work their normal work hours. All 12-month employees will work Friday as well. After Friday, ALL employees will remain on call for the duration of the shutdown period. Therefore, I ask that you all understand that there are things that need to be done before all employees leave in case we do not return to school on April 6, 2020.

All employees should check their email regularly throughout the shutdown period as email will be the primary source of communication with employees. District-issued cell phones should remain on and able to receive calls and voicemails.

12-Month Employees: Report to work for the remainder of this week, then be on call for the duration of the shutdown period. On-call means that we should be able to contact any 12-month employee during work hours each day during the shutdown, excluding weekends. All 12-month employees should check their email regularly and make sure that we can leave messages on your cell phones. These two things must take place because these will be the only forms of communication with 12-month employees. Additionally, principals/supervisors should check your buildings periodically and make sure that deadlines are met, such as payroll.

Teachers: We must be prepared to educate our students if the shutdown period extends beyond April 6. Therefore, you will be receiving explicit information regarding full online instruction in case the district has to remain closed for an extended period of time. Teachers, we need your assistance during this crucial time and OUR students are depending on us to provide them with education during these uncharted times. We cannot predict the future, but we can try our best to be as prepared as possible for the unknown. Information will be sent to you regarding setting up Google classroom, or continuing with the online platform your students are familiar with, and adding content for the fourth quarter. We understand that you may not finish creating all content before leaving campus Thursday. However, understand that you all are on call and should be working to complete this information from home. Also, on-call means that if necessary, we may have to require teachers to report to work to deploy efforts for full online learning if deemed necessary, and that we should be able to contact teachers at any point during school hours.

Teachers of Seniors (12th graders): Information regarding transferring senior core classes to Connexus will be communicated later today with ONLY those who teach seniors. This information will also be communicated with students and parents as well, once all teachers are prepared to move to online instruction. FULL ONLINE INSTRUCTION FOR SENIORS WILL BE ACTIVATED IMMEDIATELY IF WE DO NOT RETURN TO SCHOOL ON APRIL 6, 2020. Therefore, ALL individuals who teach seniors need to be familiar with how to utilize the Connexus platform. After the contingency plan is sent out, further communication will follow from Mrs. Miles, Academic Coordinator, and building principals. Please be sure to read and respond to all requests provided.

Dual Enrollment Teachers: Information regarding continuing with Dual Enrollment instruction will be communicated directly with each of you. After the contingency plan is sent out, further communication will follow from Mrs. Miles, Academic Coordinator, and building principals. Please be sure to read and respond to all requests provided.

School-Based Custodians: Report to work Wednesday and Thursday to deep clean all buildings.

12-Month Central Office Custodians: Report to work Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to deep clean all buildings.

9, 10 and 11-Month School-Based Employees: Report to work Wednesday and Thursday, unless directed otherwise by your supervisor. School-level employees will need to take direction from their building principals for the next couple of days.

9, 10 and 11-Month Central Office Employees: Report to work Wednesday and Thursday, unless directed otherwise by your supervisor. Collaborate with your supervisor to plan and ensure all deadlines are met. Also, be proactive in being prepared in case we do not return on April 6, 2020.

During the shutdown period, please continue to pray for our nation, state, and our local communities. I feel that we still have many unknowns to contend with which we will be facing in the coming days. However, I know that all decisions are being made with our students in mind even though some have been very tough decisions to make.

Take care of yourselves and your families during this time and should any of you need me, please do not hesitate to contact me. Finally, as your Superintendent, I want to give a heartfelt THANK YOU to each of you for staying the course throughout this tough time, even though some of you may not agree with all decisions which have been made to this point. However, I am committed to doing everything that is in the best interest of our students. Therefore, I will ensure that we continue educating OUR children the best we can, regardless of the circumstances we face. With this said, know that each of you are in my thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks to come.

Chresal D. Threadgill, Superintendent- Mobile County Public Schools

