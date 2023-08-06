MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System is kicking off the 2023-2024 school year with a new program for middle schoolers, similar to JROTC. It’s called the Leadership Officer Training Corps program and starting Monday, it will be underway in 7 schools across the county as the first of its kind in the state.

The LOTC program will be an elective that 6th through 8th grade students can take part in.

Students will have the opportunity to participate in Color Guard, Drill Team, Cyber Team and Robotics. The program will also serve as a P.E. credit because of the physical fitness part of the class and students will even be provided with their own uniform.

One of the lucky schools who are participating in the program, that originated in Texas, is Williamson Middle Grades Preparatory Academy.

Instructors of the program believe LOTC will be a positive influence on the students and will help shape them into future leaders.

“This program will have a big emphasis on leadership and character development,” said Director of Army Instruction for MCPSS, Robert Barrow. “When you look at teamwork, how to be a follower, how to develop some of those employable building skills that are so important to careers like time management, teamwork and decision making that’s part of this curriculum.”

“I’m looking forward to showing them positive role models and showing them that they can be a positive role model to the fellow students,” said the instructor for Williamson’s LOTC program, Tina Lilley. “They are everything that the community needs and everything that the school needs.”

LOTC will also be offered at Calloway-Smith Middle School, Hankins Middle School, Lott Middle School, Pillans Middle School, Semmes Middle School and Booker T. Washington Middle School.

Parents are urged to contact the participating middle schools for more information.