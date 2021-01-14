MCHD says ineligible people given COVID-19 vaccine at clinic Wednesday, community frustrated

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Mobile County Health Department during their daily press conference mentioned their mistakes made in vaccinations at Tuesday’s clinic.

Wednesday, we told you of an unannounced vaccination site at the Mobile Cruise Terminal. Those medical personnel, first responders, and 75 and older were the only ones supposed to be vaccinated, but some slipped through. This sparked a conversation and frustration in the community, including from District One Councilman Fred Richardson.

“It would be interesting to look at the group who was vaccinated yesterday. These vaccines are free and they are paid by the taxpayers’ money and so the taxpayers should know what’s going on,” Richardson said.

Richardson also went on to add his frustration in those in rural or lower-income communities in the county would have had no way of knowing about Wednesday’s clinic.

“COVID-19 has ravaged the poor among us far greater than any other group because they are on the front lines…and so those who are more likely to catch it ought to be the ones who get it first. It shouldn’t be based on money or your class in society,” Richardson said.

We also dug into those claims of those who say they were vaccinated who were in no way eligible. One person who wished to remain anonymous even showed this vaccination card to prove it.





Today The Mobile County Health Department owned up to the confusion and said they are working to be more transparent. Dr. Rendi Murphree said, “We had a couple of people slip through the cracks this week. We aren’t perfect, we admit that. There were a few people who maybe weren’t truthful about their age or their occupation. We again are working to refine the process to make sure the vaccine we are giving are in the current phase of 1a with the addition of all first responders and those 75 and older.” They said Wednesday’s clinic was a soft opening for their larger event on Saturday..

Saturday, the health department will be hosting an open clinic for anyone who is eligible, those 75 and older and first responders, again at the cruise terminal.