MCHD no longer offering COVID-19 testing, vaccinations at N. Bayou Street location starting Monday

MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department’s (MCHD) COVID-19 Response Team will be making changes to its clinic schedule starting Monday, Sept. 27.

MCHD says because of decreased demand and competing priorities, all COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou St. in Mobile) will cease on Monday until further notice.

The public can continue to get the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older), the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older) or Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older) at MCHD’s Newburn Building (248 Cox St. in Mobile facing Saint Stephens Road). The weekday hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The vaccine is also available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Every Thursday, MCHD offers the Pfizer vaccine at the Occupational Health Center. This facility is near the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley (2050 Michigan Ave. in Mobile). The vaccine clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Along with offering the vaccine, walk-in rapid testing is also available during those same hours. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15-30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

Anyone requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at one of the Family Health locations. Appointments for those specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

For those wanting to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, call 251-690-8889. To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243)