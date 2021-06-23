MCHD issues swim advisory for Dog and Fowl river

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) says the water quality on Dog River near the Alba Fishing & Hunting Club and on Fowl River is not good for swimming.

MCHD says a high level of enterococci bacteria could make people sick.

MCHD says the advisory will be lifted when bacteria values fall below the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) threshold of 104 enterococcus organisms per 100 milliliters for marine water.

More from MCHD on water testing:

In the summer months, samples are taken once or twice a week at the most highly used sites and

biweekly at the other sites. All sites are tested once a month in the cooler months. The Dog River

and Fowl River locations will be tested again in coming days.

Samples are analyzed for enterococci bacteria. High counts indicate that the possibility that other

disease-causing germs could be present in the water. Based on EPA’s “Criteria for Bathing (full

body contact) Recreational Waters,” samples are checked for enterococcus bacteria. These

indicator bacteria are inhabitants of the intestines of humans and other warm-blooded animals.

Bacterial concentrations in recreational waters can increase during and immediately following

rainstorms because of overflowing sewage collection and treatment facilities, storm water runoff

and malfunctioning septic systems