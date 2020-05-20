McGill-Toolen Catholic High School surprises seniors at cap and gown pick-up

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen Catholic High School Seniors picking up their caps and gowns received a sweet surprise today at school. All of their teachers lined up with posters and balloons to great them.

“It’s a special day for us. We haven’t seen them since the last day of school. It’s a great day for us. We really do miss them,” Principal Michelle Haas said.











McGill-Toolen will hold a graduation ceremony at Lipscomb Field on June 22.

