McAllen man who waved chainsaw at protesters charged with assault

MCALLEN — A man who was seen waving a chainsaw and shouting racial slurs at protesters in McAllen is under police custody and is facing charges.

According to police, Daniel Peña, 44, was arrested on Friday and is charged with assault and four counts of deadly conduct, two class A misdemeanors.

Peña’s bond is set at $17,000.

In a viral video, Peña was seen waving a chainsaw at a McAllen protest. Additionally, Peña shouted racial slurs at protesters. The incident happened on Friday in downtown McAllen.

On Saturday, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling condemned the act on Twitter and stated “we will not tolerate such conduct in our City of McAllen.”