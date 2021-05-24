Mayor optimistic Pensacola Bay Bridge will open by weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay Bridge is scheduled to reopen Memorial Day but Mayor Grover Robinson said during a news conference Monday he thinks it might open a bit early.

“I am optimistic that perhaps we will see people on the bridge before the end of the week,” Mayor Robinson said.

Most of the work is finished. Now they are installing guardrails, grooving the pavement, striping, and testing electrical service for the lighting on the bridge.

“You will be able to exit off the bridge onto 17th but you will not be able to enter from 17th,” Robinson said.

The mayor said drivers going from Pensacola to Gulf Breeze will only have one option to get to the bridge because crews are working on the roundabout/landing.

“You really need to go all the way to 9th Avenue, go down to Chase then come back over and until we get the landing in, that’s really what you need to think about doing,” Robinson said.

Hundreds of residents and business owners have filed lawsuits against the contractor, Skanska. They’re accused of being negligent and not securing barges during the hurricane which damaged the same bridge they were in the process of building.

This has turned a 10-minute drive into an hour as many people are now taking the Garcon Point Bridge. Businesses are struggling and many have closed their doors for good in Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, and Pensacola Beach.

When the bridge reopens, some of it will be two lanes but it’s expected to be back to four lanes later this summer.