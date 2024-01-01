MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After just fifteen minutes of the new year, the Mobile Police Department is investigating its first homicide of 2024.

This shooting is the second time in a row that someone was killed in downtown Mobile from gunfire during New Year’s celebrations; causing some residents to not want to return to the Port City for future ones.

For some Mobile residents such as Kimberly Knight, she’s glad she remained at home for New Years.

“I was not here because I was concerned with safety,” Mobile resident Kimberly Knight said. “So I did follow my first mind. And following my first mind was a great idea, because, of course, what took place last night.”

Mobile Police responded to the 300 block of Dauphin Street after one of their officers heard a gunshot.

When they arrived to the scene, they saw a 19-year-old man suffering with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“Unfortunately, here we are again,” Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said early Monday morning.

Chief Prine said they’re still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

“We have a large contingency of all through down here,” Prine said. “And by all accounts, you know, the moon backdrop went very well. But unfortunately, as people were still hanging out down here, the entertainment district, apparently something happened, and, you know, we believe there’s an altercation of some sort. You know, we’ll just have to get to the bottom of it.”

In last year’s New Year’s Eve shooting, Jatarious Reeves, 24, and nine others were injured.

“It’s very devastating, and it’s unfortunate,” Knight said. “And in some kind of way, we got to get these guns out of these kids names and off the streets because as you can see, it’s causing havoc, causing a lot of sadness within the city. And it’s getting people, you know, that weary feeling of wanting to celebrate outside of home.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson is also responding to the shooting, he provided WKRG News 5 with the following statement:

Any loss of life is tragic and our prayers are with the family of the young man who was killed early this morning. It is very unfortunate that this single, isolated incident occurred downtown after an otherwise safe event that was enjoyed by thousands of people. Our officers were on the scene within seconds, and are diligently working to bring the individual responsible to justice. I want to commend the Mobile Police Department for its quick response and for the job they did throughout the entire day and evening yesterday Mayor Sandy Stimpson, City of Mobile

So far, Mobile Police have not made an arrest or placed anyone into custody. They’re continuing to search for a person of interest.

The 19-year-old shooting victim has not been identified.