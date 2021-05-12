May 12 is all about shortages, Chick-fil-a sauces and car computer chips

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Buying a new car? As the global computer chip shortage continues, cars are scarce, and prices are up. The average new car sale price is more than $40,000. Which is up 10 percent in two years.

A lot of people are interested in this story that’s posted on WKRG.com

ONLINE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories