MAWSS reports more than 80k gallons of sewer overflows from Barry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tallying the numbers sent by MAWSS Sunday morning shows they are reporting a total of 80,680 gallons of sewer overflow from Barry. Here’s a news release from MAWSS.
Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) experienced multiple sanitary sewer overflows as a result of the heavy rain and flooding from Hurricane Barry that occurred on July 13. Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters. All overflows have stopped at this time.MAWSS News Release
Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water
Siena Vista Dr (Dead End) 145 Three Mile Creek
2668 Mill St. @ Julian St. 200 Three Mile Creek
Tonlours Dr. @ Three Mile Creek 12,000 Three Mile Creek
1050 Lubel Ave. 230 Three Mile Creek
766 Johnston Ave. 10,800 Eslava Creek
208 Westwood St. 16,200 Eslava Creek
175 Westwood St. 540 Eslava Creek
120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St. 36,000 Eslava Creek
50 Westwood St. @ Homewood St. 2,325 Eslava Creek
63 Conti St. @ Demouy Ave. 2200 Eslava Creek
8748 Augusta Dr. 40 Miller Creek