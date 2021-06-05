Massachusetts Police officer, 14-year-old boy die after drowning during rescue from pond

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts police officer died after drowning in a pond Friday while trying to save a teenage boy who also did not survive, officials confirmed.

The Worcester Police Department identified the officer as 38-year-old Enmanuel Familia at a news conference late Friday afternoon. He is a five-year veteran of the department.

The identity of the teenage boy who also drowned has not been released.

At 1:35 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a person drowning in the pond at Green Hill Park in Worcester. Police officers and firefighters responded and noticed several people in the water.

Officers saw an individual struggling in the middle of the pond. Five officers, including Familia, entered the water in an attempt to rescue the person struggling as well as other individuals in the water.

Officers brought two teens to shore and realized Familia was missing. Divers located him at 2:28 p.m. and tried life-saving measures before taking him to the hospital, where he died.

Divers also recovered the body of the 14-year-old boy shortly after. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officer Familia is survived by his parents, wife, and two children.