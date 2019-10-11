Massachusetts man sees dementor-like figure from “Harry Potter” while mowing lawn

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick resident said he saw what looks like dementors from “Harry Potter” on Thursday.

Sean Zygarowski was mowing his yard when he saw the flying figure pictured below. He said it looks like a dementor from “Harry Potter” or “some sort of black ghost?”

In the book/movie “Harry Potter,” a dementor is a gliding dark creature feared by everyone. They feed on happiness, feelings, and depression from anyone who gets close to them. They also have the power to consume a person’s soul with a kiss.

Zygarowski added that the dark figure disappeared shortly after and “was pretty scary.”

“I think it might be a drone with some fishing line, haha,” Zygarowski told 22News.

Halloween is on Thursday, October 31, exactly three weeks from today.